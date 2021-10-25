PropertyGuru Asia Real Estate Summit announces its 'Data Revolution' and Speaker Line-up for 2021 Virtual Edition

PropertyGuru, Southeast Asia's leading property technology company, announces the second virtual edition of its technology and thought leadership platform, the PropertyGuru Asia Real Estate Summit.

Gathering the finest minds, top-level business leaders, and decision-makers in the real estate and tech industries, the PropertyGuru Asia Real Estate Summit: Virtual Edition is set to premiere on Wednesday, 8 December 2021 on with interactive features including live chat among participants, virtual booths, and on-demand playlists after opening day until Saturday, 8 January 2022.

The virtual summit will feature global keynotes, expert talks, fireside chats, and panel discussions.

This year's conversation will centre on the "Data Revolution" in the real estate sector, with discussions on sustainability, accessible data, green finance, smart tech and smart cities, and innovation from visionaries and start-ups.

Chaired by Stephen Oehme, Managing Director of Quantum Thailand Ltd. and former board member of Burj Khalifa Dubai, the PropertyGuru Asia Real Estate Summit: Virtual Edition 2021 main stage will be populated by a roster of diverse and internationally acclaimed speakers who are well-versed on the power of data science and its versatile applications, especially in the field of sustainable real estate.

Dr. William Thomas, PhD, South East Asia Director of The Economist Intelligence Corporate Network, will open the discussion with The Economist Keynote on Asia's economic recovery and reinvention post-pandemic. Susan Bennett, a veteran voice talent who gained prominence as the original voice of Siri, will deliver the International Keynote on "Becoming the Voice of A.I." Former US Ambassador to Asian Development Bank Curtis S. Chin, now senior fellow for Asia at Milken Institute and presenter of "Asia Minute" on YouTube, will give the Policy Keynote and later join a fireside chat to discuss Asia's urban resilience. And Ommid Saberi, senior industry specialist for green buildings at the International Finance Corporation will present the World Bank Keynote to discuss the recently-launched Building Resilience Index.

A couple of case studies will also feature at the virtual summit, including one by Japan-based Kohei Kurihara, Co-founder of Privacy by Design Lab, who will shine the light on privacy and ethics issues. Renowned designer Patrick Keane, Founder of Enter Projects, will talk about "The Age of 3D" to showcase 3D-printed or prefabricated materials and how architectural R&D implement sustainable, technologically aided, and data-driven designs. And Yasmin Rasyid, Sustainability Director in Malaysia at Lendlease, will present Kuala Lumpur's The Exchange TRX project and how it fits within the sustainability framework of Malaysia's newest financial district.

In a fireside chat called "Women who lead and build", the Philippines' Jean Jacqueline de Castro, CEO at ESCA Incorporated, will chat with Thailand's Kotchakorn Voraakhom, CEO and Founder, Pourous City Network, and Chairwoman, Climate Change Working Group, International Federation of Landscape Architects, World (IFLA World), about the about the tools to better plan our cities and built environment. Ms. Kotchakorn Voraakhom, who was included in the prestigious TIME100 Next list in 2019, will be the first female recipient of the PropertyGuru Visionary of the Year to be presented as one of the highlights of this year's summit.

The day-long premiere of the 2021 PropertyGuru Asia Real Estate Summit: Virtual Edition will be segmented into an interactive exchange of ideas on the data landscape, accessible data, sustainable development, and data innovation, and will also feature expert speakers including Ken Ip, founder, Asia MarTech Society and chairperson of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Mainland China); Stuart Mendel, Managing Director & Country Head, Malaysia, Lendlease; podcast host Tina Ryan, the 2019 emcee of the PropertyGuru Asia Real Estate Summit in Bangkok, Thailand; and Masaya Fujisawa, Associate Director at IHI, who will appear in a smart parking tech showcase.

In addition, there will exclusive presentations from PropertyGuru Group leadership, including Manav Kamboj, Chief Technology Officer and Chairperson of the Tech Innovation Award; Jules Kay, Managing Director of PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards & Asia Real Estate Summit; Mallika Gadepalli, Director of Strategy, who will join a fireside chat with Milken Institute's Curtis S. Chin; and a "GuruTalk" to promote greater transparency and market intelligence in the Asian property industry from Hari V. Krishnan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of PropertyGuru Group.

Tickets are on sale now

Tickets to the virtual edition of the PropertyGuru Asia Real Estate Summit are on sale now, with an early bird offer until 7 November 2021, and special discounts for students who can present valid identification.

Access codes are valid from opening day of the virtual summit on 8 December 2021 until 8 January 2022. For tickets, please visit the official site: AsiaRealEstateSummit.com.

The 2021 PropertyGuru Asia Real Estate Summit: Virtual Edition is supported by official innovation partner IHI; official cable TV partner History Channel; official PR partner Infinity Communications; official charity partner Right To Play International; official ESG partner Baan Dek Foundation; supporting associations Asia MarTech Society, and Green Building Consulting and Engineering; and media partners Oxford Business Group, Asia.Proptech, APAC CIO Outlook, Nikkei Asia, and PropertyGuru Property Report.

Tech Innovation Awards entries are open

Starting September 2021, PropertyGuru Asia Real Estate Summit also began accepting entries for its annual Tech Innovation Award, which is given to a game-changing, impactful idea in proptech. Entrants are judges by an independent panel of global experts on how their tech or innovation can solve an issue or problem in real estate. The PropertyGuru Tech Innovation Award was presented to Rizome in 2020 for its use of engineered bamboo lumber as the primary material in construction. Sensgreen, a scalable AI-powered indoor sensor technology operating in Turkey and Singapore, earned the honour. In 2018 Igloohome, a smart locks startup based in Singapore, won the first award.

Submissions for the PropertyGuru Tech Innovation Award 2021 competition are currently being accepted until 31 October: AsiaRealEstateSummit.com/award.

Webinar series and digital white paper

The PropertyGuru Asia Real Estate Summit marks its seventh edition in 2021. The preferred space of real estate industry leaders, innovators and visionaries in Asia Pacific, the Summit went into high gear in July with a relaunch of its official site: AsiaRealEstateSummit.com.

The PropertyGuru Asia Real Estate Summit held in June its first live webinar of the year: an expert discussion on the impact of the pandemic on Food & Beverage (F&B) tenants in retail properties and the use of e-commerce and contactless tech to mitigate losses in the industry. The series continued with the logistics and retail real estate webinar in September featuring The Economist Intelligence Unit, and the new concept of living webinar, co-hosted by C9 Hotelworks' Bill Barnett in early October.

The PropertyGuru Asia Real Estate Summit also published its inaugural ARES Digital White Paper, Vol. 1 in early September, entitled "PropTech and the Responsible Innovator", tackling the crucial themes discussed at the 2020 Summit to encourage the Asia Pacific property sector to act on minimising their carbon footprint and building smarter, healthier cities for future generations.

Established in 2015, the PropertyGuru Asia Real Estate Summit over the years has gathered several influential and global names for its annual and regional events. In the last three years, the PropertyGuru summit has also proudly featured a line-up made up of 30 percent female or LGBTQ+ speakers.

In 2020, the summit attracted such speakers as Audrey Tang, the digital minister of Taiwan; Lars Svensson, sustainability and communications director for IKEA Southeast Asia; Prashant Kapoor, chief industry specialist for green buildings and climate-smart cities at the IFC; and Dr. Simon Baptist, global chief economist and managing director for Asia at The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).

Other past speakers include ASEAN Deputy Secretary-General Dr. Aladdin D. Rillo; Thailand's former Finance Minister Korn Chatikavanij; Malaysia's Deputy Finance Minister Dato' Lee Chee Leong; The Economist's former global editorial director Andrew Staples; TechCrunch China founder Dr. Gang Lu; Google's head of agency and performance Kim Rellinger; Singapore's chief urban planner-architect Dr. Liu Thai Ker; MiraLab founder Prof. Nadia Magnenat Thalmann; PLP Architecture's Ron Bakker; and the original Apple Store designer-architect Tim Kobe.

PropertyGuru Asia Real Estate Summit is the premier gathering of the industry's finest minds, top-level business leaders and decision-makers. Designed to 'educate, innovate and inspire', the Summit focuses on advancements in property technology, green building, sustainability, and innovation.

More than 500 registered delegates, comprising real estate and proptech experts, climate heroes, sustainability champions, trendsetters, and tech startup executives from around the region and beyond participate to refresh thinking, exchange ideas and connect with peers at the PropertyGuru Asia Real Estate Summit Virtual Edition, which features global keynotes, case studies, panel discussions, interactive booths and exhibition halls, and online networking.

The virtual summit is part of the exciting 'PropertyGuru Week' in December 2021, coinciding with the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final virtual red carpet and presentation ceremony, which is joined by the region's finest real estate developers and leaders, and watched by investors, agents and consumers via livestream.

For more information, email ares@propertyguru.com or visit the official website: .

PropertyGuru Group is Southeast Asia's leading property technology company1 and the preferred destination for 37 million property seekers to find their dream home, every month. PropertyGuru and its group companies empower property seekers with more than 2.8 million real estate listings, in-depth insights, and solutions that enable them to make confident property decisions across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

was launched in 2007 and has helped to drive the Singapore property market online and has made property search transparent for the property seeker. Over the decade, the Group has grown into a high-growth technology company with a robust portfolio of leading property portals across its core markets1; award-winning mobile apps; a high quality developer sales enablement platform, FastKey; mortgage marketplace PropertyGuru Finance; and a host of other property offerings including Awards, events and publications across Asia.

For more information, please visit ; .

This story is provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor