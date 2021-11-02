Rejove announces USD 1 million, first-round funding; inaugurates state-of-the-art skin, hair and dental aesthetic Clinique

Rejove Clinique, a trusted name in the healthcare sector with deep understanding and expertise in dental, skin and hair treatments announced today that it has raised USD 1 million, first-round of funding from a Singapore based VC. Rejove also unveiled its state-of-the-art skin, hair and dental aesthetic Clinique equipped with latest global technologies and solutions.

Over the years, Rejove has developed a reputation of being one of the most trusted names within the health care industry and is known for providing a diverse range of effective and incisive solutions for holistic healthcare, skincare, hair care, dental care and orthognathic and stem cell treatments. The best-in-class healthcare services experience starts right from the equipment used for PSP system for digital imaging, inhouse Pax - I SC for Orthopantomogram (OPG), LA cephalogram, hand wrist X-ray and others.

The Clinique also uses the efficient and advanced Endo pilot for root canal therapy using advanced dental chair like Anthos and Stern Weber which are the best in class. Software technologies such as smile design studio, Maestro, digital scanner like 3Shape and inhouse 3D printer and Tekscan help in digitalizing processes at Rejove.

According to Dr. Priyanka Goyat, Orthodontist and Dentofacial Orthopaedic Surgeon/Cosmetologist & Founder of Rejove Clinique, "Since our inception in 2017, Rejove has emerged as a trusted name in the healthcare sector with over ten thousand satisfied clients. Our deep understanding and focus on facial harmony using the latest skin and healthcare technology solutions practices gives us an edge as an aesthetic clinic."

"Both dental and skincare are intrinsic parts of overall health care. This strategic investment will help us realize our vision, and we look forward to taking Clinique to the next phase of its journey. We plan to use the funds to expand our product and service portfolio, diversify our state-of-the-art technology backed infrastructure, amplify our reach to the potential customers and market places," she added.

The beautifully designed clinique is equipped with the latest global technologies. It has four treatment rooms exclusively for skin, hair and dental treatments. Rejove has also recently launched 'Rejove Aligners', next-generation clear aligners for making professional and advanced orthodontic treatment accessible to people across age groups. Its flagship skin and haircare service SkinU is also an industry frontrunner. Doorstep services from the safety and convenience of one's home are also being offered by Rejove for eligible customers.

Rejove has a team of highly skilled professionals supported by our state-of-the-art infrastructure and facilities with more than 93% client satisfaction rate. The Clinique is a leader in cutting-edge treatments including Cosmetic Dentistry, Gum Treatment, Dental Implant, Orthodontics, Crowns & Bridges, Botox, Cosmetology, Dermatology, Hair Transplant, and PRP Treatment.

Its modern research wing enables the team to be up to date with the latest global trends in medical science further, helping them to reinvent their own set of procedures and services, hence providing a richer & more holistic experience to their clients with the help of best-in-class services backed by cutting edge technology.

