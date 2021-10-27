RP tech India receives the prestigious Great Place to Work certification

Continuing RP tech's winning streak of multiple 'Best Distributor' awards, RP tech India has moved further in the quest to have higher employee satisfaction and a sense of pride.

We have been taking multiple employee-centric initiatives for the last few years. This year we decided to go for third party review and certification. We are happy to announce that we have received the 'Great Place to Work' certification based on the survey done in our 50 branch locations pan India.

Kapal Pansari, Director, RP tech India, said, "We are happy to be certified as the Great Place to Work in India. This certification is the testimony of our continuous efforts towards employee empowerment and growth. At RP tech, we treat employees as our extended family. We are committed to supporting their personal and professional growth aspirations. In the quest of improving our efforts, we decided to get the evaluation done last year. We are thrilled to see the outcome of the rigorous screening process spanned over months. This recognition brings us closer to our vision to be among the top 100 great places to work in India."

Great Place to Work is an independent research and consulting firm, and its certification process considers more than 60 elements of overall job experience. The firm surveyed 700+ employees at 50 locations and evaluated the work culture on various parameters. RP tech India scored a high ranking for work ethics, job security, career growth, monetary benefits, facilities and work-life balance.

"We grew at a consistent double-digit CAGR during the pandemic. Though the business was slow initially, we consciously chose not to lay off any staff or opt for a salary cut. We were the first company to announce schemes like COVID Care and COVID Insurance. We sponsored the vaccination of employees and their families. We were quick to adopt a hybrid work culture to ensure the safety of our staff. We focused on employee motivation through cultural and entertainment programs to boost their morale. We involved their families for creating a strong sense of belonging. These initiatives helped us to establish a strong bond with not only our employees but their families," Pansari said.

RP tech India demonstrated consistent growth during the last two years. The company added new brands to its portfolio and stepped in new business lines. RP tech India also received various accolades from media, including the Economic Times Channel Icon Award of Best National Distributor 2021 for its outstanding growth.

These achievements were possible only because of the hard work and commitment of employees. Pansari said that the company would continue its innovative employee engagement programs focused on their overall development, aligned with RP tech's growth vision.

Certified as a 'Great Place to Work', RP tech India (a division of Rashi Peripherals Pvt. Ltd.) is the fastest-growing B2B technology solutions provider in India. Growing at a consistent 25 percent CAGR for the last 20 years, the Company offers products and solutions from 30+ brands to 9000+ B2B customers in 750+ towns/cities through its robust network of 50 branches and 50 service centers spread across India.

The Company is recognized as the most preferred B2B partner of renowned global technology brands including AMD, AOC, APC, ASUS, ATEN, Belkin, Cambium Networks, Cornelis Networks, Google Chromecast, Colorful, Crucial by Micron, DDN, DELL, EATON, ECS, Fitbit, HP, Infortrend, Intel, JBL, Lenovo, LG, Logitech, Mercusys, NVIDIA, Optoma, Samsung, SanDisk, Supermicro, Toshiba, TP-Link, Ubiquity and Western Digital. With its fundamentally strong and robust business model and 360-degree marketing approach, RP tech India is poised to become a 'One Stop Shop' for all technology needs of Indian consumers.

