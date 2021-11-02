Ruani Jewellery collective -India's first multi-designer jewellery store is broadening the joy of adornment

Founded by Varuna D. Jani, RUANI is out of her urge to create an empowering community that brings together the best jewellery.

Varuna, who comes from a powerful and trusted lineage of jewellers- The Popley Family, holds a vision that is bigger than herself.

Being a daughter of Ramchand Popley, Varuna's vision as an entrepreneur and an adornologist, is to portray fine jewellery as an enhancer in an individual's life. As a designer, she aims to continue to create modest designs that are transformative when worn and bold enough to make a statement. For Varuna, Ruani is like bringing her dream to life.

RUANI is India's first ecosystem where established and upcoming designers can innovate, create and experiment in a stress free, sustainable environment, all under one roof. Ruani's refreshing styles, designer discoveries, adornment and multi designer approach is creating a marvellous thing in the modern retail jewellery market.

"Our credo is to safeguard against things becoming static and boring. As 'A place for marvellous things', Ruani creates a magical place that constantly reinvents itself through refreshed styles, designer discoveries and adornment as a ritual. The name Ruani means the soul. And we are here to bring back the soulful connection we have with design and adornment. It brings together experience, excitement and energy, with the highest design aesthetics in jewellery from all over the world, for a refreshingly new take on adornment." Varuna passionately defined motive behind Ruani.

The philosophy of Ruani is also focused on the greater good of extending the 'Joy of Adorning' to enhance lives and leverage the power of the sisterhood. The brand aligns itself with the VOW (Very Own Wish) Initiative towards micro-financing and skill development to empower the lesser fortunate women. With an uncompromising philosophy of sisterhood, Ruani creates a supportive environment where creativity can thrive unfettered and becomes the experiential destination to celebrate individuality.

With a three-pronged approach of multi-brand retail, incubation, and mentoring, Ruani empowers passionate designers to find a new audience and simultaneously broadens the horizons for the jewellery lover. Varuna's insight to move from an individual to an institution gives the jewellery connoisseur what she needs.

Offering flavours of the world through its collective, Ruani is a place for marvelous things as it brings together homegrown as well as globally renowned names in jewellery under one roof.

Varuna has always believed that a woman's individuality must shine through, and there is nothing better than jewels to do that job. By distilling the learnings from decades of styling and adorning, she has crafted four unique personalities rooted in a woman's individuality: The Trendsetter, The Contemporary, The Vin-tempory& The Naturalist. To cater to these sharply defined personalities, Ruani harnesses the power of the collective design consciousness. Her passion for bringing back the soul into designs has translated into this exciting venture that aims to create for the joy of adorning and expressing oneself.

"Jewellery doesn't just adorn the body but ignites our soul. We are here to enhance the inner radiance that every woman carries. We call this the Joy of Adorning. We create a tailor-made experience where designer adornists and leading stylists are there to help one create a complete look", further defined Varuna on the concept.

Varuna, a jewellery designer &adornologist along with Divyesh Shah, are bringing together experience, excitement and energy, with the highest design aesthetics in jewellery from all over the world, for a refreshingly new take on adornment.

Divyesh, an expert in luxury jewellery segment, has a keen understanding of the new-age jewellery connoisseur. The partnership is fuelled by Varuna's vision to adorn every woman based on her style essence. Through his business expertise and growth-hacking capabilities, and her creative lineage, they are here to make RUANI the definitive destination for the luxury jewellery enthusiast.

Offering flavours of the world through Jewellery Collective, Ruani is a place for marvellous things as it brings together homegrown as well as globally renowned names in jewellery under one roof. As an entrepreneur and an adornologist, Varuna's vision is to portray fine jewellery as an enhancer in an individual's life. where jewellery is designed and sold for the sheer joy of adorning.

To know more, pls visit-

Instagram page-

Facebook -

This story is provided by Mediawire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor