Saeloun Technologies expands in India, announces a new hiring drive for this quarter

Technologies, an international Ruby on Rails and ReactJS Consulting Company has announced its plan to hire over 100 Ruby on Rails & React developers by the close of FY22, doubling their current team size.

The company, which recently established its headquarters in Pune, Maharashtra, is a team of developers, expediting software engineering and development across the fields of Web and Mobile Applications. Their expert developers have helped build websites using Ruby on Rails, ReactJS and React Native.

Now on an aggressive hiring spree for developers and engineers, the company earlier in the year announced hiring goals. With software and web development at its core, Saeloun is a distributed team of developers who work with small and large teams, with years of experience in Ruby development and immense contribution to the community. Since its inception in 2019, Saeloun has been a remote-first company, hiring the best developers, all across India.

Commenting on the hiring and expansion goals, Vipul Amler, Founder & CEO, said, "We are looking to expand and uplift our current team sizes by adding Ruby on Rails and React developers who are passionate about solving problems and are self-driven to contribute to the Ruby and React communities," he said in a statement.

"We believe that to be productive, our team does not have to work from an office. Remote working allows our team members to be more productive by saving the commute time to work, fewer office interruptions allowing them to focus on their work and also an employer we get to hire the best talent from across the world. We do have an office in Pune, where employees can work out of, if needed and have regular meetups with the team.", he added.

As an employer, Saeloun Technologies promotes employee wellness and well being in the workplace with flexible work policies and a hybrid set up, right from the start. The company, a staunch advocate for employee wellness and workplace flexibility, is also working on new initiatives to make employees comfortable within their work roles and teams. It strongly believes in transparency, shares financial information with employees, and distributes 25% of all yearly profits back to the employees.

The aggressive hiring spree for the company aligns with its expansion plan in India to target 100 million valuation by the end of FY23. The company with its recent success with niche consulting services has showcased tremendous growth in the customer base, high client retention rate and overall low employee attrition levels.

Saeloun Technologies is now on a focused mission to address the rising needs of its customers and expand the team to get the right set of people to deliver faster, better and in a cost-effective manner. While at the same time, making the employees its first priority and be a place to work at with a good work-life balance.

Saeloun is a team of developers who work with small and large teams, helping them get to their milestones. We are very passionate about building great products and specialise in Ruby on Rails, ReactJS and React Native. We love what we do but what makes us shine is the years of experience in Ruby development and immense contribution to the community.

We often speak in conferences, make regular open source contributions, work fully remote and build some cool things. Our team members happen to be top contributors to Ruby on Rails and many other projects. We are very prolific in blogging about our learnings and are featured regularly on various publications.

