Sagar Celebrity Management collaborates with Universal Studio Hollywood and international brand Cartier to accomplish strong business growth

India's leading celebrity management firm, Sagar Celebrity Management has recently joined hands with renowned platforms Universal Studio and International Brand Cartier to provide ample opportunities to young talents and accomplish long-term business growth and desired results. The collaboration will likely garner immense success. Established in 2019, Sagar Celebrity Management aims to manage celebrity artists of the entertainment Industry from Bollywood as well as Hollywood. It provides distinctive top-notch services to media companies and individuals they collaborate with regard to any kind of events and shows.

Founded by a visionary Sagar Barik is a 21-year-old young and feisty entrepreneur and founder of two companies named Seen Media and Sagar Celebrity Management. While Sagar Celebrity Management deals in celebrity management and collaborative services, Seen Media provides social media management services in terms of growth of the followers. Catering to its increased demand, both platforms have witnessed tremendous following and growth in the past few years

While talking about the collaboration, founder Sagar Barik says, "We are extremely glad to collaborate with Universal Studio Hollywood and international brand Cartier. The entertainment industry is growing massively and we are looking forward to accomplishing a strong commitment together and working towards growth and success".

Belonging to a lower-middle-class family Sagar had overcome various challenges and pursued his passion by staying focused on his goals but didn't give up on his entrepreneurship dreams. It's only because of his hard work, dedication, and resilience he could flourish and expand his business by overcoming every struggle. His passion and love to build a successful empire is helping him to cope up with day-to-day challenges.

