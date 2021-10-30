SBI issues alert for it's 44 crore customers, key to safety

If you have an account with State Bank of India, the largest government bank in the country, this news is very important for you. The bank has issued alerts to all its customers. The bank regularly shares security updates with its customers to protect them from phishing, hacking or fraud. There have been many such incidents of fraud in the last few days. There have been cases of bank customers being deceived through sensitive information.

All banks regularly send messages to their customers for any kind of information. SBI has shared some tips on whether the messages received by the customers are sent by the bank or not. SBI has informed about this by tweeting from its Twitter account. SBI customers should always check for shortcodes starting with SBI / SB, for example SBIBNK, SBIINB, SBIPSG and SBINO. The bank warned its account holders not to reply to messages from unknown sources.

SBI Bank issues daily alerts for customer safety. The purpose of SBI is to keep customers' money safe. The bank sends alerts to customers through its Twitter handle and MMS. SBI has also issued a customer care number. You can get any information related to the bank by contacting customer service number 1800 11 2211, 1800 425 3800 or 080 26599990.