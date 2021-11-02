Seeders, an early stage startup investment network from Kolkata, to invest in 24 start-ups annually!

Seeders, an early stage investment network, has announced seed funding in five startups viz. Sanfe, Bhyve, SafetyConnect, Adloid, and Kaizen.

The funding was completed across the H1 FY22. Continuing the momentum, Seeders plans to increase the count to 24 deals a year.

Based in Kolkata, Seeders is led by successful entrepreneurs & veteran angel investors - Abhishek Rungta, CEO, INT.; PallavNadhani, Founder, Charts.com; Alkesh Agarwal, Founder, Re-feel; Parthiv Neotia Director, AmbujaNeotia Group and Srish Agrawal, Founder, A1 Future Technologies.

With focus on tech startups led by Indian entrepreneurs, this group has individually and collectively invested in over 100 startups and witnessed some stellar exits over the last decade. Its focus market segment includes agritech, deeptech, spacetech, SaaS, D2C companies among others. The portfolio counts leading startups including CropIn, Plivo, Chingari, trell, Agnikul, BluSmart among others.

Seeders aims to invest 1crore - 2crores per deal. This network is enabling non savvy traditional investors to co-invest through syndicates in smaller cheque sizes.

The strength of the network remains in creating sustainable impact by offering mentorship, guidance & industry connections.

"Seeders is a high impact network created by the founders, for the founders. Having been there and done it ourselves, not just help us identify great startups but also enable us to guide them in their journey of growth & scale. Our investment thesis is centered around great founders who are committed & passionate enough to redefine the future." said Alkesh Agarwal.

The Indian startup ecosystem has seen more than USD 23 billion poured and over 35 unicorns added to the startup ecosystem in less than 10 months. The ongoing Covid situation has accelerated the pace of change and has challenged existing functions and processes across all sectors and domains.

"We are witnessing massive adoption of digital across the country enabling faster market penetration and reach for GenZ business models. We are sure to see more investors coming to the high-risk-high-return angel funding space and being the early movers, we are thrilled to contribute and be at the forefront of this revolution," added Srish Agrawal.

