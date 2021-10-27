Shimla in Himachal Pradesh is home to India's first oxygen-rich homes at Amila Hills

The scenic town of Shimla in Himachal Pradesh boasts of India's first real estate project where one can find oxygen-rich luxury homes at the height of 6,510 feet.

Amila Group, a reputed real estate company, has established India's largest and well-organized hill development project known as 'Amila Hills', which is 16 kilometres away from Shimla, with the government permitting the private builders to come up with various projects.

Situated in the outskirts of Shimla, Amila Hills comprises a 5-star hotel-cum-health resort spread across 19 acres, luxury residences spread across 35 acres and boasts of world-class amenities like high street shopping areas, a temple, a helipad, a world-class clubhouse, age-friendly nature trails, etc.

Other amenities at the Amila Hills include medical evacuation via helicopter, heated flooring with rooms, staff quarters, friendly environment and facilities for physically challenged, etc.

The luxury residences have been so designed that they receive 60-70% sunlight throughout the day, minimising electricity consumption by almost 30%. All the structures within the project are planned as Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum rated--a green building certification program used worldwide and Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) registered. The project has been sanctioned and approved under the Real Estate Regulations Act (RERA).

Yashpal Agnihotri, Managing Director & Founder of Amila Group, along with Gunjan Agnihotri, who is responsible for the execution and vision behind this project, aims to bring a new vision to residences, unlocking innovation in every aspect of the experience.

The Amila Hills gated community is a unique panoramic development based on the concept of scattered homes, and the architectural style aims to create a true connection with Nature that reminds people of the good old days when life was so much more than a city hustle.

"With all that the world has gone through owing to the COVID pandemic, a noticeable shift has been observed in real estate buying behaviour. People are more tuned towards purchasing luxury long-term real estate assets as they have more time to spend at home. Today, with increasing purchasing power, buyers continue to invest in the luxury real estate sector and have begun gravitating towards homes with not only the finest amenities but also ones that promise the quality of life unattainable within cities," said Mr. Agnihotri.

Agnihotri added, "Built by a team of professionals including a top-notch architectural firm, MEP consultants, and landscape designers, the work that has gone into this project aims to create a new benchmark for hill development, globally."

