Skyland Group launches La Trio Pizza and Kathi Nation in Nawanshahr, Punjab

Skyland Group, a new-age business conglomerate that has a nationwide presence with its QSR chains, has recently inaugurated their La Trio Pizza and Kathi Nation outlet in Nawanshahr, Punjab.

The brand aims at providing consumers with great tasting food and the franchise owners with creating excellent job opportunities across the country.

Kathi Nation is poised to usher in a revolution in the Indian snacking industry by introducing high-quality snacks such as Kathi-Veg & Non-Veg, Chaap, Tikka, Sigri Kabab, Special Biryani, Indian Curries, and so on, while minimizing the risk of high sodium, preservatives, and other ailments. Following the real-Indian-at-heart philosophy, Kathi Nation has made a mark on the industry with mouth-watering taste, authentic aroma and surroundings.

La Trio Pizza, on the other hand, is one of the first to showcase the live kitchen with 'Make Your Own Pizza' concept, and provides an authentic wood-fired pizza experience, giving it a truly Italian dining experience. From Pizza, Pasta, Burger to desserts and beverages, the brand offers in-store hand crafted dough, flavorful signature zesty tomato sauce, premium toppings, choicest herbs, aged cheese with rich moisture that sets them apart from the competitors.

Speaking on the launch, Chitra M Sharma, Business Head, Skyland Group, said, "We are delighted to introduce Kathi Nation and La Trio Pizza's outlet in Nawanshahr, Punjab to offer quality food with best service to people in the land that is known for its history. With the launch, we aim to further establish work opportunities for new franchisees across India and give them a chance to solely run a brand. The launch will help us in establishing a rapport in the unrivalled market, and help us succeed enormously in the future. We have come a long way in creating and promoting these brands, and we aim to continue to present the market with our many delicious offerings."

"We were seeking association with a reliable franchise brand and are grateful for the opportunity we got with Kathi Nation and La Trio Pizza. We believe that both the brands have something unique to offer that will appeal to the youth which comprises most of our customers. We've already witnessed a great footfall and a fantastic response from our customers since the launch. People are also really enthusiastic to make their own pizza, which has given us a competitive advantage in Nawanshahr," added, Sanjay and Suman Chopra, Franchisees Partner, Kathi Nation and La Trio Pizza.

Furthermore, the company provides chef-curated delicacies, pocket-friendly specialty food along with trained chefs and restaurant managers in order to ensure systems and SOP adherence.

Skyland Group is a new-age business conglomerate established in 2017, under the creative leadership of Founder, Saurabh Raj. The brand comes with a vision to provide chef-curated scrumptious, pocket-friendly specialty food with quick service. Skyland Group is F&B-centric and has business interests spread across management consultancy and risk mitigation.

With a pan-India footprint, its corporate office is located in Noida and the regional workspace coming up in Hyderabad, the company has already proven its mettle in the market and is growing. Skyland, with its 100+ Kathi Nation, La Trio Pizza, and Shawarma Hut outlets pan India, is one of the fastest-growing chains in the booming Quick Service Restaurant market.

