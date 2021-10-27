SRAM & MRAM Kick Starts A+A 2021 International Trade Fair by showcasing Walletz4u in Germany

kicks off A+A 2021 International Trade Fair and Congress in Germany by showcasing "" portfolio.

The event will take place from October 26 to October 29, 2021.

The A+A 2021 International Trade Fair and Congress will be offering a world marketplace for products and services for personal protection, occupational safety and health at work. The summit is also a platform that brings a host of innovations and solutions for every need or intensive dialogue with experts from around the globe under one roof.

Recently the SRAM & MRAM Group has tied up with to further strengthen the market offering and in the European geography. Gruppo Esseci has more than 30 years of experience in producing and delivering high-standard products. With the alliance in place, SRAM & MRAM Group will be exploring Italy along with the European market.

SRAM & MRAM Group with their flagship brand Walletz4u at the summit will be focusing on showcasing the product portfolio to a larger audience from Europe. The brand is synonymous with its high-quality latex, vinyl, nitrile, and rubber disposable gloves.

Each glove is backed with the seal of approval and with the commitment to bringing the products that one can trust to help keep you safe, healthy, and comfortable. Walletz4u is the world's largest gloves OEM; one of the largest glove manufacturers and resellers in the ASEAN and the global markets.

Speaking on the occasion Sanjeev Kumar, Sales and Operations Director, SRAM & MRAM Group quoted, "We are elated to be a part of in A+A 2021 summit. It will help us in bringing our cutting-edge products along with our flagship medical protection supply 'Walletz4u' to the European subcontinent. This summit will also offer a common platform to connect with the potential business prospects."

Representing BEMAN, Marco Messaggi, quoted, "We are proud to be associated with SRAM & MRAM, with the collaboration in place we will be showcasing a gamut of champion products at A+A 2021. This event will act as a gateway for showcasing Walletz4u to this part of the world. The summit will help us in bringing the products and services of personal protection, occupational safety, etc. to a wider audience based out of erstwhile European Union."

A+A 2021 International Trade Fair will be featuring comprehensive insights, solutions and products for the future of work. The summit is expected to be hosting more than 1,000 exhibitors. The 37th Congress for Occupational Safety and Medicine congress for all experts and insiders will be organised by Basi, the German Federal Association for Occupation Safety and Health. The Congress will be bringing together the OSH actors and decision-makers from industry, skilled crafts, administration, politics and science.

Speaking on the development B. L. Saini, CFO, SRAM & MRAM Group quoted, "A+A 2021 is a right platform and it's a forum that helps in bringing the merchants and manufacturers together. The summit will give an opportunity to the exhibitors and visitors of an in-depth analogy of the products and technology. An ideal forum for bringing a host of innovations and solutions for every need or intensive dialogue with experts from around the globe under one roof offering business alliances."

This time around, A+A 2021 International Trade Fair and Congress will be focusing on the Future Solutions, New Work and the topic Hygiene and the Pandemic. The event is synonymous with the international industry of Safety, Security and Health at Work. The trade fair attracts a huge number of trade visitors looking forward to researching potential investments.

