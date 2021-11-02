TAU offers affordable fee structure and simple admission process for students aspiring to pursue MBBS abroad

Cost is the biggest worry for medical aspirants in India even if they are prepared to take on the attendant challenges of securing a Medical admission. aims to provide a range of options to enable students to achieve their dreams of pursuing MBBS.

However, what keeps the hopes of these aspirants alive are foreign medical universities with many travelling abroad to pursue their goal for the Medicine Program. Data says that in 2018, Medical Council of India (MCI) issued 3,386 eligibility certificates to students wishing to study medicine abroad.

Some of the most attractive reasons for students opting to study in foreign medical universities are affordable fee structure and a simple admission process.

While Germany, China and Russia have traditionally been the most popular destination to take up medicine, South America and the Caribbean is emerging as one of the most sought-after centres to pursue this coveted degree - one of the strongest reasons is English, which is the official language of the region, unlike other countries which are dominated by their native language.

One of the leading institutions that offer quality medical education in a world class campus is (TAU) in Guyana and delivered by a body of multi-cultural faculty. The MCI-recognized medical university has state-of-the-art simulation labs and laboratories that enable learning of advanced diagnosis. One of the biggest advantages of studying at TAU will be gaining international exposure with the university hosting students from 54 countries across the world including those of India, USA, Canada, UK, Jamaica, Nigeria, and many others.

Affordable Fee Structure

A student can complete the five-year MBBS program for a fee of $46,000 (Rs 36 lakhs). In one of the biggest initiatives to encourage academic excellence and establish equity in education, TAU provides scholarships of up to 30 lakhs to meritorious students.

Training for USMLE and FMGE

Extensive training with 96 per cent pass rate for the three-step USMLE (United States Medical Licensing Examination), an examination that a student has to clear to practice in US hospitals, is an integral part of TAU's medical curriculum. If the student clears step one on first attempt, TAU will offer a free review program worth up to $5,000.

Besides this, Indian students who wish to return to India to practice, have a golden opportunity to train for Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) at the university.

Opportunities in USA for Clinical Training

Studying at TAU increases a student's chances of taking up clinical rotations at top hospitals in the USA, which in turn increases their exposure to advanced healthcare environment.

This prepares a student to take up residency programs (Medical Speciality- PG) in USA. The university offers placement assistance for post-graduate programs in the US. Students who do their PG in USA are usually awarded with stipends of Minimum $42,000 by the teaching hospitals.

Admission Process

Start your application by clicking Register Now, after which the university's Admission officer will take your application through the admission process. Applicants passed class 12 with at least 50% in Physics, Chemistry and Biology from a recognised board are eligible to apply for the Program.

Key Advantages at TAU

Guyana is the only English-speaking country in South America which is also part of the Caribbean Community. It enjoys a reputation for personal safety and good climate. offers high-standard accommodation for its students along with multi-cuisine food. The hostel facilities for boys and girls are at a walkable distance from the campus. TAU is definitely some of the best schools to Study MBBS In Caribbean.

Students can now stop worrying about high capitation fees to be paid towards Medical Course and complete their medical education with Texila American University, Guyana debt free

This story is provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor