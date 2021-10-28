The brand 'Incredible Man' launched its website with incredible festive season offers

A gender-inclusive wellness and skincare brand 'Incredible Man' launched its website earlier this month. This Diwali, the brand came up with a 25% discount offer for all of its customers. First-time buyers can also get an additional 10% discount by using the code 'WELCOME10' at the time of checkout.

The brand is offering free shipping on the shopping of INR 700 and above. A free trial pack scheme is also included in the product package apart from the products that shoppers choose. The customers can enjoy the benefit of reward points which can be redeemed at the time of future shopping.

The founder of the brand Lakshman is innovating revolutionary measures in the skincare realm through the medium of 'Incredible Man'. The founder says, "It is very essential to nurture your skin, body, and hair to make yourself stand out from the crowd. 'Incredible Man' honors the magical properties of ancient natural ingredients and formulates its product ranges in such a way that helps you to get rid of chemicals and harmful products that cause irritation to your skin. Our brand values each and every customer and is focused on providing extraordinary results that make the brand a top choice among skincare and wellness brands."

The 'Incredible Man' formulates products for a lasting benefit to your skin, hair & body. All the products are free from sulfates (SLS), Parabens, Petrochemicals, or any kind of Synthetic Dyes. They are also offering combos like 'Blessed by Nature', 'Elegant Silk', 'Fresh & Handsome', 'Lavish Hair', and many more to suit all the skincare needs of its consumers.

The brand 'Incredible Man' deals in a wide range of products to provide the perfect blend of earthy scents with modern influences. They cater to a variety of segments. From hair care products, skin care products, men grooming product ranges to oral hygiene ranges. The brand is covering it all. Within a short span of time, the brand is introducing results that are marking its name in the skincare industry and this itself shows that the brand is soon going to become the leading brand in the wellness sector.

This story is provided by ThePRTree.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor