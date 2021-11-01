The quintessential Phoenix Digital Experience expands across India

The Phoenix Mills Limited (PML) is accelerating its India expansion of "Phoenix Nhance" mobile application after a successful December 2020 launch at Phoenix Palladium, Mumbai and Phoenix Marketcity - Bangalore bolstering 50,000+ downloads now extending across other centers.

Compatible with Android and iOS, the Phoenix Nhance app serves as a digital extension of Phoenix Malls that brings the Phoenix experience and retail brand partners closer to the mall patrons even beyond the physical confines of Phoenix's award winning malls, offering them an elevated and rewarding shopping experience.

The Phoenix Nhance app is available both as a download and as well as a web app along with a chatbot feature which enables 24x7 customer service to its mall patrons offering them the best-in-class rewards program, access to unparalleled offers, discounts, concierge services, video shopping facilities and special sale previews.

Key Features of Phoenix Nhance

Customer rewards program

Reward Program (Earn & Burn)

Coupon Marketplace

Gifts & Rewards

Mall feed:

Special offers and promotions

Brand listing

Flash sales

Live gigs and events

Customer convenience

Plan your visit

Smart parking

Contactless dining

Mall navigation

Hands-free shopping

Contactless payments

Information Services:

Brand catalogues

Store contact info

The app will also help discerning customers plan their visit to the mall thereby enabling them to customize their journey right from parking to store visits to planning their next trip to the mall.

Phoenix Nhance is available to mall patrons at Phoenix Palladium at Mumbai, Phoenix Marketcity - Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Chennai and Phoenix Palassio, Lucknow and will be available to patrons of Phoenix's upcoming malls.

The app will also provide Phoenix's brand partners a digital platform to connect with more than 115 million Phoenix customers. It will help Phoenix's retail partners reach out to its mall patrons with exclusive offers, direct communication, and customized offerings. The app will empower brands to reach patrons beyond the confines of the mall.

Commenting on the launch of Phoenix Nhance App, Shishir Shrivastava, Managing Director, The Phoenix Mills Limited, said, "The Phoenix Mills Limited continues to stay ahead of the curve in providing our customers with a world class shopping experience at our malls. While we ensure that our patrons enjoy an unparalleled shopping experience, we also strive to maximize the value of our properties to the benefit of our corporate partners and other stakeholders. Our Phoenix Nhance app is testament to this commitment of unlocking value for our customers and stakeholders. The Phoenix Nhance app is the first step in the long line of interesting avenues that are under planning, like, integration of payment systems, Phoenix Digital Gift Card integration, and building our Omni-Channel presence."

Rashmi Sen, Chief Operating Officer, Malls, The Phoenix Mills Ltd., added, "We are delighted to extend our Phoenix Nhance app to our mall patrons and retail partners in Mumbai, Pune and Lucknow. The app is designed to enable customers as well as brand partners to enjoy the Phoenix experience from anywhere, at any time. The app's coveted 'Earn and Burn' feature will allow shoppers to earn points on every purchase across the mall and use them for earning shopping rewards. To evolve the customer experience, Phoenix Nhance app will be constantly updated and upgraded to offer innovative features to our patrons and brand partners."

Even in these unprecedented times, Phoenix has been quick to adapt in-line with its vision of customer-centricity. The Phoenix Nhance app stands as an overarching commitment to deliver to their customers an elevated shopping experience. The platform will enhance its customers shopping experience by enabling deep customization of preferences while ensuring their wellbeing, which has always been their priority.

Phoenix Nhance is one of the many efforts undertaken by PML that will enable a new delightfully rewarding shopping experience for customers.

PML (BSE: 503100 | NSE: PHOENIXLTD) is a leading retail mall developer and operator in India and is the pioneer of retail-led, mixed-use developments in. The company has an operational retail portfolio of approximately 7.0 million square feet of retail space spread across 9 operational malls in 6 gateway cities of India. The company is further developing 5 malls with over 6.0 million square feet of retail space in 5 gateway cities of India.

Besides retail, the company has an operating commercial office portfolio with gross leasable area of 1.5 million square feet and plans to add approximately 5.0 million sq. feet of commercial office across existing retail properties going forward. The company also owns 2 hotels aggregating to 588 keys and 1 ongoing residential project in Bangalore.

