Thermo Fisher Scientific transitions its chemicals brand product portfolio

Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science recently announced consolidation of its product portfolio brands Acros Organics, Alfa Aesar and Maybridge transitioning to one unified brand, Thermo Scientific™.

This transition is a response to the customer's feedback to simplify the buying journey experience.

The transition will be effective from mid- October 2021 and all products of Alfa Aesar™, Acros, Organics™ and Maybridge™ packed and labeled from mid-October 2021 onwards will be branded as Thermo Scientific™. There will be no change in the product codes, specifications, quality, or performance of the products.

"At Thermo Fisher we continuously strive to serve our customers better through our products and services. Consolidation of our chemicals business brands is a strategic move to bring our wide range of innovative products under one brand. These changes are being made to simplify the purchasing journey as well as provide customers with one complete portfolio," said Amit Chopra, managing director, India, and South Asia, Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher will not re-label existing product on the shelves. Until existing stock of Acros Organics, Alfa Aesar and Maybridge labeled products are depleted, customers will continue to see a mix of Acros Organics, Alfa Aesar, Maybridge and Thermo Scientific™ branded products.

Manish Sanghai, senior director, Laboratory Solutions India, Thermo Fisher Scientific, said, "We have already started the process of rationalizing our existing product portfolios. Subsequently, to address product overlaps, some products from Acros Organics, Alfa Aesar and Maybridge brands might be realigned within the portfolio and alternative products will be identified and offered as replacements to serve our customers better."

