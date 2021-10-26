Trentar acquires 75 percent Stake in Drones Propulsion System's Startup - Trishula

Trentar Pvt. Ltd. announced one of the most significant acquisitions alongside a controlling stake with One of India's most innovative startup in the UAV propulsion system sector, Trishula.

This acquisition will focus on making India independent and self-sufficient in the UAV propulsion systems, a long-standing agenda for the Indian UAV industry. It will also help put India on the World map of Propulsion systems.

Trentar had recently acquired GarudaUAV, a leading Drone based services and platform company and also launched the Drone Manufacturing Division with its own VTOL UAV due for release early 2022. Trentar had earlier committed to invest Rs. 100 Cr in 3 years to design and build specialized Drones for the Defence and Civil purposes along with Indigenously built subsystems.

The liberal drone policies recently released by the Government has opened up the UAV Industry in India. This acquisition backed by the commitment of Trentar will not only help foray the "Make in India" theme but at the same time make India and the Indian Drone manufacturers "Atmanirbhar" in the propulsion subsystem.

Subodh Menon, Founder, Trentar, expresses, "Completely Indigenous UAV is the Vision we have for Trentar. Acquisition of Trishula is a major step in that direction. Apart from the Propulsion systems, there are many more interventions planned in the pipeline to consolidate on this vision. All of these subsystems will not only be used for Trentar's UAVs but also sold as components, globally. This will transform Trishula into a Formidable Leader in the global propulsion Industry and also pave way for India to be the go to market for the UAV Subsystems - in terms of procurement and innovation. We are also committed to drive the Atmanirbhar mantra and cater to the needs of the defence, indigenously."

Commenting on the acquisition, Sudhir Menon, Chairman, Trentar said, "This acquisition is in continuation of Trentar's foray into the sunrise industries. We are committed to grow the UAV subsystems domain exponentially and create a leadership for both India and Trentar in the immediate future. Trentar's main objective will be to provide the necessary tail wind to Trishula to be one of the leading players in the segment, globally."

Prudhvi Raj, Founder of Trishula, said, "In the last 3 years, Trishula was focused on creating world class propulsion systems, built ground up from India. The products have been tested, benchmarked and proven to be performing better than the products currently available, globally. Key differentiators about our products are that they are customizable and of repair friendly design. These, we feel are critical for an industry which is growing extensively and aggressively. We strongly feel that our urge to innovate backed by the vision and strength of Trentar will help us deliver quality, world class products consistently."

Trentar Private Limited concentrates on the New Age/Sunrise Industries. Trentar has been launched with the vision of becoming a strong player in the New Age Industries like Drone, Drone based services/software, Subsystems, AI, Robotics, Circular Economy.

Trishula specializes in indigenous and reliable propulsion technology for Electric and Gasoline UAVs. Founded in the year 2018 by Karna Raj and Prudhvi Raj Pakalapati. Trishula has handful of innovations in drone/UAV propulsion systems covering majority of commercial and Defence propulsion needs. Trishula is by far, the only Indian company providing a complete UAV propulsion system designed, developed and 100% Made in India.

