upGrad expands its MBA portfolio; partners with Swiss School of Business and Management, Geneva for a 1-Year Executive MBA Program

upGrad, Asia's higher EdTech major adds to its impressive MBA portfolio and launches its flagship 1-year Executive MBA program in partnership with the Swiss School of Business and Management (SSBM) Geneva - a leading global, innovative, and unique Business School with learners from all around the world.

This is the second program with the university after the Doctor in Business Administration launched earlier this year.

Unlike any other regular 1-year Postgraduate programs available in India which offer just Certificates, this Executive MBA program is designed to provide a 360-degree management experience to learners at 1/10th of the offline cost. It includes a holistic mix of synchronous and asynchronous learning in the form of live and recorded lectures by global faculty and industry leaders. Ideal for managers who are looking for career acceleration without having to quit their jobs, the course also involves case-study pedagogy, industry-driven projects, and graded assignments which can further help them attain a globally recognised degree and managerial skills at the same time.

Coming on the Arjun Mohan, CEO - India, upGrad, added, "We are committed to our goal of making India's workforce future-ready by providing them with a highly effective global and affordable online education. Hence, the extension of our partnership with SSBM Geneva, which has also been ranked amongst the top global B-Schools bears testimony to our robust infrastructure for delivering an immersive learning experience. We are constantly enhancing our program portfolio for all of those ambitious professionals who are interested in a substantial career acceleration over just a career switch."

Commenting on the new launch, Dr. Mario Silic, PhD, University of St Gallen, Switzerland said, "The world is going through tremendous changes. Looking at the changing dynamics and the global business transformations, the Executive MBA program will provide you with insights into the complexities, solutions, and challenges of executive management. This unique program will bring you the best-in-class knowledge on the latest business and managerial topics combined with disruptive technologies that are reshaping the way we work."

Owing to the constant market evolution there has been a demand for skilled management professionals across the board, thus creating a wider demand for MBA courses. As per a recent report, Management courses have witnessed a steady rise in seats over the past 5 years and touched the count of 4.04L, while the total no of engineering seats in India has fallen to the lowest tally in the last 10 years to 23.6L. Thus, upGrad with its industry-first approach is constantly evaluating skills that are making the cut and is enhancing the program portfolio accordingly.

The brand has recently unveiled its plans of adding 30+ international university partnerships in the next 12 months and is moving strongly towards capturing the global higher-ed space as the trusted LifeLongLearning partner for billions across geographies.

