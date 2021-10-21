Upskill with MIT-WPU's PG Diploma Programs

has started the admission process for their PG Diploma programs in and .

Ranked as the 3rd best university to study in India, MIT-WPU has developed programmes to focus on comprehensive academics, research tie-ups with global brands for students to get relevant & wide industry exposure.

The theory and practical interwoven program structure make the learning more enthralling and fun.

Program Overview - Since the advent of the digital age, technology has grown at a rapid speed with IT permeating into every sphere of life. With the continuous advancement in connected technologies, coping with and being resilient against cyberattacks are the top priorities of modern organisations.

The is an agile learning program of 11 months duration, which is joint design and delivery with KPMG in India. Eminent cybersecurity practitioners of KPMG in India will leverage their experiential learnings to add value to the program. Further, KMPG in India will offer their services in preparing the course structure, make suitable faculties available for delivering training to participants and provide study material for 3 modules in the program. The post-graduate diploma is a 3-trimester course with 675+ hours of learning, 135+ hours of KPMG in India training and 40+ hours of project mentorship.

MIT-WPU has also formed an Advisory Body for PGDCS, which includes eminent cybersecurity professionals such as Vishal Salvi (CISO, Infosys), Dr Balsing Rajput (DCP - Mumbai and Chevening Cybersecurity Fellow), and Venkatesh Murthy (Director, Data Security Council of India), among others. The curriculum has been carefully designed to provide an in-depth exposure of cybersecurity-related areas, including but not limited to, Cybersecurity and Governance, Cyber Transformation, Cyber Defence, Cybercrime and Incidence Response, Data Privacy and Regulatory Landscape, among others.

The is offered by the School of Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE). The highly selective and rigorous 11 months PG Diploma in AI & ML, aims to prepare professionals for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning roles and job opportunities. The hands-on immersive learning, case studies and assignments using high-end tools are sure to give a head start. The instructors from reputed universities will give a global perspective to the course and will ensure industry readiness.

Delivered by the best minds in the field, this course gives aspiring candidates the specialist knowledge and adaptability to move to the forefront of AI transformation. Students will gain hands-on experience with up-to-date technologies that are backed by sound training in fundamental concepts, models and methods.

Placements And Career Opportunities: MIT-WPU's has successfully provided 100% placement to all the eligible students of previous batches with the highest package of 37.26LPA and an average package of 6.5 LPA. Some of the recruits are Wipro, Amdocs, Synchron, SunGard, Cognizant, EMC2, Thoughtworks, Infosys, Mahindra and many more.

Graduates can choose from a plethora of roles and opportunities such as Machine Learning Engineer, Data Scientist, Business Intelligence Developer, Big Data Engineer/Architect, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), Chief Information Officer (CIO), Information Security Auditor, and Cyber Policy Makers to name a few.

Eligibility Criteria: Aspirants interested in the PG Diploma in Cybersecurity program require a completed Diploma or Bachelor's or Master's Degree in Engineering OR Science (with Computer Science / IT as Major) OR Management (with Systems / IT as Major) from any recognized University approved by UGC / AIU with 50% of Marks (45% in case of candidates of backward class categories and Persons with Disability).

For the PG Diploma in AI & ML program, candidates require a completed BE, Btech, ME, MTech in Electronics and Computer Engineering, MSc in Mathematics, Electronics, and Computer, BCA or MCA. Further to the eligibility criteria, the candidates will require to go through a selection process comprising a personal interview.

Covid Policies: MIT-WPU prioritizes students' safety and has moved the entire admission process online. In accordance with government directives and to ensure that students do not miss out on critical academic time this year, all study programs at MIT-WPU are being conducted online and through a blended mode of learning. As a precaution, MIT-WPU will not reopen its campus to students until it is completely safe, as per Government Guidelines.

Online Admission Process: MIT-WPU is currently accepting online applications for all the programs. Adhering to the strict guidelines during the Covid-19 pandemic, students can apply and appear for the required tests online from the comfort of their homes to be considered for provisional admission offers to the program followed by the induction and commencement of classwork.

For further details, please visit - and

This story is provided by SRV Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor