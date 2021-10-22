US-based Napoleon Hill Foundation partners with Mumbai's Think and Grow

Mumbai-based Think and Grow Rich Academy is the only company in India having exclusive coaching, training, and license from the USA-based Napoleon Hill Foundation.

Think and Grow Rich Academy offers world-class programs for your professional & personal growth where you discover the secret success formula that has made more millionaires than any other success formula in the world.

, Founder and CEO Think and Grow Rich Academy says, "We aim to significantly improve and change the lives of millions of people by improving their quality of thoughts, developing a winning mindset and shifting their paradigms to achieve the grand success viz. Health, Wealth & Happiness that each person truly deserves."

Think & Grow Rich is a tried and tested, proven formula of success based on more than 20 years of research done by Napoleon Hill. He researched 500 of the most successful men living in America viz. Henry Ford, Thomas Edison, Alexander Graham Bell, The Wright Brothers, John Rockefeller, King Gillette etc., painfully studying each super-achiever's career experience of 50 years. This amounts to more than 25000 years of research.

The Success Formula works even in the 21st Century with living testimonies of Bruce Lee, Oprah Winfrey, Daymond John, Quimat Rai Gupta, Desh Bandhu Gupta. It is based on extensive research and not based on one man's fiction.

According to Sidharth Shah, Most People Wish & Dream to Become Financially Free, To Be Healthy, To Be Happy. But only 2 % of people achieve their grand success.

Why is it that there are brilliant people having degrees across their visiting cards but are flat broke? And why on the other hand, there are functionally illiterate people but who are multi-millionaires?

This is because mere knowledge and information will not guarantee results.

"It is not about How Much YOU Know, But How Much You Do With What You Know that makes a difference. If you want to plug this Knowing-Doing gap, if you want to shift your paradigm if you want to create a winning mindset, and want massive money, massive richness, massive success, Think &Grow Rich is your answer," says Sidharth Shah, who is a first-class Chartered Accountant and gold medalist in MBA, having 25 plus years of business experience.

