Wella Professionals launches LuxeLights, a new capsule collection to 'Shine On' this festive season

Wella Professionals draws attention to everyday hair through LuxeLights, a new hair colour collection for the festive months.

Wella Professionals aims at making colored hair an accessory that can be flaunted every single day.

With reduced socializing and travel plans, people are looking for stylish upgrades that are suited to all occasions and are bored of regular hair color services. LuxeLights provides that vibrant yet intense transformation with a chic natural look.

With the LuxeLights range, clients will get a simple, yet luxurious change that creates a blended, radiant and intense look. This curation offers three unique services: LuxeLights provides an upgrade to your classic highlights with a technique that adds luxurious blonde hues to blended highlights; LuxeShimmer upgrades boring root touchups with the power of Blondorplex; whereas LuxeIntense offers playful browns with four new Color touch shades.

This collection is exclusively curated by three Wella Passionistas - Natasha Naegamwala, Director, Nalini of Nalini and Yasmin Studio, Elton Steve, Brand Director, Jean Claude Oliver, India and Nandini D'Rozario Co-founder, Muah Salon. Wella Passionistas is a community for the hairdressers by the hairdressers for emerging talent across India that aims to bring together Wella's strength of innovation and the magic of the hairdressers' creativity and experience.

Natasha Naegamwala Director, Nalini of Nalini and Yasmin Studio commented, "Wella Professionals has always been that one brand that has believed in the stylists with their products. Hair color is a journey that enhances transforms and beautifies the life of a client. For me LuxeLights is like a breath of fresh hair that enables the clients to #ShineOn daily."

Wella Company is one of the world's leading beauty companies, comprised of a family of iconic brands such as Wella Professionals, Clairol, OPI, Nioxin and ghd.

With 6,000 employees globally, presence in over 100 countries, Wella Company and its brands enable consumers to look, feel, and be their true selves. As innovators in the hair and nail industry, Wella Company empowers its people to delight consumers, inspire beauty professionals, engage communities, and deliver sustainable growth to its stakeholders.

Further information about the Wella Company can be found here:

