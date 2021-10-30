"Attacking someone over religion is pathetic": Virat Kohli slams people for abusing Mohammed Shami

Team India skipper, Virat Kohli on Saturday hit out at the bunch of spineless people , reacting strongly to the torrent of social media abuse that was aimed at his pacer Mohammed Shami over his religion, following the team's loss to arch-rivals Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. There is a good reason why we are playing on the field and not some bunch of spineless people on social media that have no courage to actually speak to any individual in person," Kohli said during a press conference here.

"This is the lowest level of human form, attacking someone over religion is the most pathetic thing human being can do. "Never thought of discriminating on basis of religion. That is a very sacred thing. Our brotherhood and friendship can't be shaken... and these things can't infiltrate. I give credit to people who understand us," he added. Shami, who emerged as the most expensive bowler, leaking 43 runs in 3.5 overs, was subjected to online abuse as soon as the match ended, people on Instagram and Twitter passed derogatory statements about him and his religion.

India will next face New Zealand in their Super 12 World Cup encounter. Ahead of the crucial game against Kane Williamson's side, Shami shared an image on his official social media handle, captioning it as: "Back to the grind. Had a productive training session and loved talking to our young talented cricketers. Looking forward to our next game against NZ."

