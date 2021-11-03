Babar Azam dethrones Dawid Malan to become new No. 1 T20 batsman

Pakistan captain Babar Azam on Friday climbed to the No.1 spot in the ICC Men's T20I batting rankings, with Wanindu Hasaranga atop with the ball for the first time in his career. Babar has played a pivotal role in Pakistan's T20 World Cup charge, making 198 runs across four innings, averaging 66 at a strike rate of 124.52.The Pakistan skipper (834 points) is presently 36 points ahead of Malan. Babar, who has achieved the No. 1 ranking in T20Is for the sixth time in his career.

Hasaranga has climbed to the No. 1 position in T20Is for the first time in his career after picking up a couple of three-wicket hauls versus South Africa and England. Shamsi was the top-ranked bowler since 10 April this year. Jos Buttler and Jason Roy - have made significant gains. Buttler has now slotted in at his career-best ninth position after he cracked a game-changing hundred against Sri Lanka while Roy has moved up five positions to slot in at the 14th place. Among the all-rounders, Mohammad Nabi and Shakib Al Hasan jointly hold the No. 1 slot with 271 points.