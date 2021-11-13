Bangladesh to tour New Zealand for two tests in January 2022

Bangladesh will kick-start the new year at the Bay Oval in Tauranga in what will be the first of a two-match Test series in New Zealand. The teams then head south to Christchurch for the second fixture, starting on January 9.Bangladesh are expected to leave for New Zealand in the latter part of December. The two Tests will be part of the teams' World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle.

The Black Caps will also host an Australia side as part of a Trans-Tasman Sea short format series in March followed by one Twenty20 and three one-dayers against the Netherlands to conclude the home season in late April. The New Zealand home international season would normally start in December, but the isolation requirements for the men's squad returning from a tour of India has forced the delay. "It hasn't been a straightforward process, and we've needed to work through a number of unexpected changes before finalising the arrangements," NZC chief executive David White said in a news release.

