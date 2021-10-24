Day 4: 11th Hockey India Senior Women Academy National C'ships results

Odisha, Hockey Punjab, Hockey Andhra Pradesh, Hockey Haryana, Hockey Maharashtra, and Hockey Madhya Pradesh registered victories in their respective matches on the fourth day of the 11th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2021 here in Jhansi on Sunday.

In the first match of the day, Odisha defeated Chhattisgarh Hockey 3-0 in their Pool D match. Janhabi Pradhan (13'), Dipti Lakra (16'), and Khusbu Kujur (52') scored one goal each for Odisha.

In Pool E, Hockey Punjab eased past Hockey Chandigarh with a 6-0 victory. Yashika Negi (22', 48', 50') scored a hat-trick, while Sarabdeep Kaur (33'), Navjot Kaur (45'+), and Kirandeep Kaur (60') scored one goal each.

In the other Pool E match, Hockey Andhra Pradesh earned a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Hockey Arunachal. Pulicherla Roshitha (5', 14') scored a brace, while Kalapureddi Veera Venkata Durga (1') scored one goal for the winning side. Meanwhile, Ritika (54', 59') scored two goals for Hockey Arunachal.

In Pool A, Hockey Haryana defeated Hockey Uttarakhand 6-0. Mahima (17'), Kumari Shailja Gautam (21'), Sonia (42'), Jyoti (44'), Ekta Kaushik (46'), and Monika Sihag (56') scored one goal each for Hockey Haryana.

In Pool B, Hockey Maharashtra registered a comprehensive 14-1 victory over Goans Hockey. Renuka Yadav (2', 15', 40', 51') scored four goals, while Ramngaihzuali R (33', 47', 51') scored a hat-trick. Poonam (32', 47') and Akansha Singh (35', 53') scored a brace each, while Captain Bhavana Khade (16'), Priya Dubey (30'), and Rakhi Prajapati (57') netted one goal each for Hockey Maharashtra. Captain Geeta Rathod (46') scored the only goal for Goans Hockey.

In the final match of the day, Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Hockey Gujarat 28-0 in their Pool C match. Bhoomika Krishna Pandre (12', 12', 14', 29', 37', 48', 57', 59') scored eight goals, while Anjali Gautam (17', 22', 36', 47', 49') netted five goals. Upasana Singh (6', 7', 19') scored a hat-trick, while Aishwarya Chavan (2', 45'), Yogita Bora (11', 42'), Sakshi Pandey (13', 27') and Prashu Singh Parihar (21', 53') scored a brace each.

Neeraj Rana (8'), Seema Verma (39'), Kanchan Nidhi Kerketta (52'), and Jyoti Pal (57') netted one goal each for Hockey Madhya Pradesh.

