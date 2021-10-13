Delhi batsman choke in all important clash against Kolkata

Delhi Capitals posted 135/5 in 20 overs against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 59th Match Today. Dhawan (36), Shreyas Iyer (30*), and Varun Chakaravarthy (2/26) were the stars of 1st innings.KKR are coming on the back of a victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Eliminator while DC lost Qualifier 1 to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) who booked their spot in the finals.

Eoin Morgan-led side made a brilliant comeback in the UAE-leg of the season after a poor first-half back in India. Stoinis' promotion to number three didn't quite work either, with both him and Dhawan struggling to find any sort of timing. Iyer ground it out, but the most important contribution came from Hetmyer, whose two big hits helped shift some pressure back.

