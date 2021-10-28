Dinesh Karthik and wife blessed with twin baby boys, couple share first picture

Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik and wife, Dipika Pallikal have been blessed with twins. The couple has named their two baby boys: Kabir Pallikal Karthik and Zian Pallikal Karthik.Announcing the news, the former KKR captain wrote, "And just like that 3 became 5,' referring also to their dog. Below is a look at the pictures of Dinesh Karthik's children.

Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal got married in 2015. Pallikal is one of the most prominent squash players in the country. She made her professional squash debut in 2006 and became the first Indian to break into the top 10 in the Professional Squash Association (PSA) Women's rankings. Meanwhile, on the cricketing front, Dinesh Karthik was last seen in IPL 2021 in the UAE where the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lost to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the final.

