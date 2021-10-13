Earl Eddings resigns as CA Chairman ahead of AGM

Earl Eddings on Wednesday stepped down as Cricket Australia chairman after losing support from several states and Richard Freudenstein was given the role of interim chief ahead of the sports body’s AGM on Thursday. Eddings ended his 13-year association with the cricket governing body in the country after announcing his decision to not stand for re-election as a director. Consequently, current CA director Richard Freudenstein has been elected as the interim chairman and will oversee Thursday's AGM. He will also hold the post on an interim basis until a new chairman is elected. Eddings has been CA director for 13 years and the chairman since 2018 following the resignation of David Peever in the wake of cultural reviews into CA after the ball-tampering episode in the Newlands Test in South Africa. "It has been an honour and a privilege to be able to serve the sport I love as a Cricket Australia director," Eddings was quoted as saying in a CA media release.

"In that time, and particularly during my time as Chair, we have navigated some of the sport's greatest challenges, including rebuilding the trust and reputation of Australian cricket after the Newlands incident and, more recently, the enormous impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on domestic and international cricket. "I am particularly proud of our collective efforts to overcome the challenges of COVID-19 to stage a hugely successful Indian tour last summer and ensure the Ashes can go ahead this summer. It has been terrific to be involved in the growth of the women's game in recent years, from the success of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup and Women's Big Bash League to the continued increase in girls taking up our sport. I have also been pleased to strengthen relations with the players through the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA)."It is my sincere hope that following my resignation the State and Territory associations can unite and work together in the best interests of cricket, allowing the focus to return to the sport ahead of the 2021-22 season. "I would like to extend my thanks to all of those who have worked hard to support the sport, and me personally, during my term as Chair - my fellow directors and the entire Cricket Australia team, the players and coaching staff, the Australian Cricketers' Association, the State and Territory cricket associations, our commercial and international partners and every club member and volunteer who keeps the sport thriving in the community."