England bowlers restrict Bangladesh to a modest total of 124 after 20 overs

Chris Woakes and Moeen Ali restricted Bangladesh batsman to a modest total of 124 after the end of 20 overs. Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah won the toss and opted to bat against England in their Group 1 Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup. Bangladesh made one change to their previous match playing XI, bringing in left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam in place of Taskin Ahmed.

England retained the same team that had trounced defending champions West Indies in their group opener. There was a trace of a recovery when Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah got together. But of all the England bowlers, it was the part-time spin of Liam Livingstone who got rid of both of them in a brilliant spell. The first six of the innings came in the penultimate over from the bat of No.9 Nasum Ahmed