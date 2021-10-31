Hard to accept 'legendary' Asghar Afghan's retirement: Rashid Khan

Afghanistan star spinner Rashid Khan on Sunday penned an emotional note for former skipper Asghar Afghan following the win against Namibia in the ongoing T20 World Cup on Sunday.

Asghar Afghan, who has been a part of all seven major ICC tournaments that Afghanistan have participated in, has announced his retirement from all formats of the game.

Rashid said Asghar Afghan's achievement and sacrifices are unmatched and the former skipper will be "dearly" missed.

"Its pretty hard to accept legendary @MAsgharAfghan's retirement. He has been a mentor to me & all the youngsters in the side. I am short of words to thank him for his exemplary service to @ACBofficials. His achievement &sacrifices r unmatched. U will b dearly missed bro #respect," Rashid tweeted.

Asghar captained his country in their first-ever Test match against India in 2018 and at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2016.

At the time of his retirement, he holds the record for the most wins as captain in T20 internationals having led his team to victory in 42 games.

( With inputs from ANI )

