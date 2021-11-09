Hardik Pandya react over India’s dismissal from T20 World Cup

India lost the big two matches against Pakistan and New Zealand, the Indian team fell short of efforts in winning over their strongest competitors in the UAE.

Hardik Pandya's fitness was a hot topic among Indian fans throughout the tournament. Hardik, who did not bowl a single ball in the second round of IPL 2021, was selected by the selection committee as an all-rounder for the World Cup. However, he bowled in only two matches. Now that the challenge of the tournament is over, Hardik Pandya tweeted and promised Indian fans.

"This wasn't how we wanted our World Cup campaign to go. We fell short but we will work twice as hard to repay the faith and support shown to us by our fans. Thank you to everyone who cheered us on at the stadiums and everyone back home," Pandya tweeted.

Meanwhile, cricketers came forward to support the team and extended hope of shining brighter in the future games. Kl Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Shami, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik and Suresh Raina were among the others who shared their messages and thanked everyone for showing utmost faith in them throughout.