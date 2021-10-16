Have no idea regarding coach front, our goal is to win T20 World Cup: Kohli

India skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday said that he along with head coach Ravi Shastri are proud of creating a culture where everyone in the side wants to be the best version of themselves day in and day out.

Former India skipper Rahul Dravid has agreed to take over as the head coach of the national team from Ravi Shastri. The development took place on the sidelines of the final of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League on Friday night. Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments confirmed that the NCA head is ready to take over as the national team coach.

"Look, I mean our goal is to win the World Cup. I have no idea regarding what is happening on the coach front, we have not had any detailed discussions with anyone. But winning the T20 World Cup is our goal like any other team. But I think what we have been able to create over the last 5-6 years is beyond titles and beyond tournaments," said Kohli during Captain's Call organised by the International Cricket Council (ICC) ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup.

"We have created a culture which I think will last for a long time where people want to be the best they can be when they enter the team, the fittest they can be. That culture we have driven with utmost passion and honesty which we hope will continue to be the case in the years to come. Winning an ICC title will definitely be a wonderful moment for all of us, it will be an amazing achievement. We are motivated to do so, we will give it our everything," he added.

Talking about India's 2007 T20 World Cup triumph, Kohli said: "I would not say that the 2007 T20 World Cup win was unexpected but no one really knew about the tournament, after the title win the emergence of IPL was something that changed the game completely."

"But that World Cup we fondly remember watching, keenly watching that young team achieving things at the world stage and as I said, we understood the impact of that win few years down the line when T20 cricket became as big as it has. For a young team to achieve what they did was very special, it was inspirational. It gave me more belief that I could perform at the highest level at such a young age," he added.

India will open its T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan on October 24 in Dubai. Before that, the side will lock horns against England and Australia in two warm-up fixtures.

( With inputs from ANI )

