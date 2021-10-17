ICC T20 WC: Our catching is alright, ground fielding has to be better, says Oman skipper Maqsood

After putting in a match-winning performance against Papua New Guinea in Group B of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Oman skipper Zeeshan Maqsood on Sunday said that his side needs to improve their ground-fielding.

Maqsood's four-wicket haul was backed up by unbeaten knocks of 73 and 50 by opening batters Jatinder Singh and Aqib Ilyas to help Oman defeat Papua New Guinea by ten wickets here at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1).

"I am very happy, it was a crucial time for us, they were batting very well. We got crucial wickets and didn't allow them to put up a big total. I just try and keep it tight, don't bowl loose ones and bowl according to the field. The wicket was playing well, we just wanted to not give boundaries and loose balls, that run-out and then the wicket of Assad Vala was crucial for us to come back into the game," said Maqsood during the post-match presentation.

"We know these conditions well, any score around 120-140 can be chased well, the wicket was playing well, the ball was coming on nicely and the openers batted really well. Thanks to all our supporters and the family members. We have to look at our fielding, and minimize our mistakes, so we admit that and come back strong. We always use many bowling options, so that's a good thing for us. Our catching is alright, but ground fielding has to be better due to nerves. We can't take it easy and correct our mistakes," he added.

For his four-wicket haul, Maqsood was also awarded the Man of the Match.

Earlier, Assad Vala played a knock of 56 but Zeeshan Maqsood's four-wicket haul helped Oman restrict PNG to 129/9.

Oman will next square off against Bangladesh on Tuesday in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

( With inputs from ANI )

