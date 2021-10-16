India-Pakistan rivalry always brings tidal wave of emotions, says Ajit Agarkar

Former Indian pacer Ajit Agarkar called the India-Pakistan match the 'most anticipated' clash in the World Cup, as it always brings a tidal wave of emotions.

Speaking about the 2007 T20 World Cup win on Star Sports show 'Class of 2007', Agarkar said, "The entire tournament (2007 T20 World Cup) was a dream tour for us. We never thought a bunch of youngsters could achieve such a feat, that too against Pakistan."

"I think the India-Pakistan rivalry always brings a tidal wave of emotions and is one the most anticipated clash in the World Cup. The stakes are always high when India and Pakistan play together but going by Team India's current form and taking the stats into consideration, I don't think Pakistan will pose that much of a challenge," he added.

Agarkar further called cricket a 'funny game' and things can change at any moment.

"Having said that, I don't think we should take our neighbours lightly because cricket is a funny game, and things can change at any moment, especially in the T20 format," he said.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan also reminisced the memories of the tournament.

"I still remember how one by one, almost all senior players pulled themselves out of the first-ever T20 World Cup and Team India entered the tournament with a fairly young and inexperienced side," said Pathan.

"I think I still had more experience in the new format, as I played for the Middlesex team for a brief period. I think we became a unit after we beat Pakistan in the bowl-out. That is probably my most favourite match of the entire tournament," he added.

During the 2007 T20 World Cup, India defeated Pakistan in the summit clash of the tournament by one wicket.

( With inputs from ANI )

