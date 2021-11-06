Indian cricket will be indebted to what Tarak Sinha did tirelessly: Aakash Chopra

Former India batter Aakash Chopra on Saturday condoled the demise of legendary coach Tarak Sinha, saying Indian cricket will forever be indebted to what he did tirelessly without getting anything in return.

"It is like losing an institution to be very honest. What he has done for Indian cricket in an individual capacity, Tarak Sinha worked tirelessly in an individual capacity and he put cricket before anything else. That kind of devotion and dedication cannot happen again, it is basically something where he was not getting acknowledged but he was still doing it. It is a huge loss and Indian cricket will be indebted to what he has done tirelessly," Chopra told ANI.

"There is a void and it cannot be filled. Future players will have some hard times and they will definitely miss the guidance of someone like Tarak Sir. I have many memories with him, I have spent a lot of time with him. He had vast knowledge," he added.

Legendary coach Tarak Sinha passed away on Saturday aged 71 after a battle with cancer. Sinha is renowned for coaching players across generations and the list comprises Surinder Khanna, Manoj Prabhakar, Ajay Sharma, Atul Wassan, Ashish Nehra, Sanjeev Sharma, Aakash Chopra, Shikhar Dhawan, Anjum Chopra and Rishabh Pant.

Taking to Twitter, Anjum Chopra said: "The Coach! Mr Tarak Sinha. The nursery of Sonnet Cricket club has seen many international and domestic players (men and women) make their mark. The guide, mentor, coach ... May you rest in peace sir. Thank you."

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals and former India batter VVS Laxman also offered their condolences.

"It's with immense sadness that we share the news of Coach Tarak Sinha's passing. A Dronacharya awardee, he founded the Sonnet Club in Delhi, which has long been the home of India's top cricketers. Our condolences to his family and close friends," tweeted the official handle of Delhi Capitals.

Taking to Twitter, Laxman wrote: "My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and trainees of Tarak Sinha Sir. Never met him but heard so many inspirational stories from Nehra and @cricketaakash. His contribution to Indian Cricket will be forever remembered. May his soul Rest In Peace. Om Shanti."

Former India women cricketer Snehal Pradhan tweeted: "big loss. Tarak Sinha made many contributions to Indian women's cricket too, served briefly as the coach of the Indian women's cricket team."

The Sonnet Club is where Sinha basically operated and the club has been acting as Delhi's supply line when it comes to cricketing talent.

Sinha is only the fifth cricket coach, after Desh Prem Azad, Gurcharan Singh, Ramakant Achrekar and Sunita Sharma, to be given the Dronacharya award.

( With inputs from ANI )

