IPL 2021: Ruturaj is champion, allows me to play my role, says Du Plessis

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Faf du Plessis called his opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad, a 'young gun' and a 'champion', for his breakthrough performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Plessis played a crucial knock of 86 and helped CSK defeat KKR by 27 runs in the final match of IPL on Friday, here in Dubai.

In a video posted on the IPL website, CSK coach Stephen Fleming asked him about his communication with the Orange Cap holder, Gaikwad.

"Rutu (Ruturaj) is a champion. He is bright talent. Just allows me to play my role and giving some experience to him. He is a young gun," said the South African batter.

Du Plessis, who played his 100th IPL match on Friday, shared some of his moments of being with the franchise.

"It's been a really important season for me. I love my time here at CSK. It always brings the best out of me. It is remarkable to see how all the players stood up and performed this season," said du Plessis.

"DJ (Bravo) has been a great support. Have to credit you (Fleming) and MS (Dhoni) for setting up such a squad. When everyone was doubting, you were actually supporting us," he added.

CSK, who posted 192/3 on the board on the back of du Plessis' brilliant 86, restricted KKR to 165/9 and sealed a 27-run win. The side has previously won the tournament in 2010, 2011, and 2018.

( With inputs from ANI )

