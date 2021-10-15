Joe Root aims maiden IPL stint next year, after addition of two new teams

One of test cricket's greatest batsman Joe Root is hoping to make his debut in the Indian Premier League next year and will enter his name in the 2022 mega auction. According to a report in 'Daily telegraph', Root is looking to "enter the auction next year in an attempt to play in the competition for the first time and also boost his T20 World Cup hopes. "The BCCI is planning to add two teams for the 2022 edition, meaning another 16 slots will be up for grabs for the overseas players in the mega auction, which will see almost all players go under the hammer. Root had expressed his desire to play in the IPL last year even though he had decided against entering the auction.

Earlier this year in a press conference during England's tour of India, Root has spoken about his desire to play in the league. “At some point of my career, I am desperate to be a part of an IPL season. Hopefully, a few more beyond that as well. It is something I would love to experience, and love to be a part of," said Root. With England's international calendar set to be free during the IPL, Root will be available for the whole season making him and an attractive buyer for many teams who are looking for a top-order overseas batsman and potentially a captain. Root had entered his name for the 2018 auction but did not attract any interest and went unsold. The Englishman has not played any T20 cricket on the international stage for two years which his last appearance in the shortest format for England coming in 2019 against Pakistan. He has an impressive record in T20I cricket with 893 runs in 32 matches at an average of 35.72.