Jos Buttler slams first century of 2021 T20 World Cup against Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka won the toss and sent England to bat in their Super 12 Group 1 encounter of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Monday. Jos Buttler was the star of the show as he notched his first T20 international century. The Sri Lankan bowlers dominated in the first half of the innings, but they would have not anticipated what was in store for them in the second half. Buttler took his time to get used to the wicket, and once he was set - he looked simply unstoppable.

In their previous contest, the Eoin Morgan-led team bowled Australia out for just 125 runs and then romped home in just 11.4 overs. On the other hand, Sri Lanka lost to South Africa by four wickets in their previous encounter. The partnership between him and Morgan was the turning point of the innings. Hasaranga got three wickets, while Theekshana bowled an economical spell, however, it were the pacers who proved to be expensive once again. Kumara's over where he conceded three sixes was where the momentum actually tilted in England's favour.