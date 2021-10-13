Kolkata Knight Riders opt to bowl in Qualifier 2 against Delhi Capitals

Kolkata Knight Riders have opted to bowl against Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals in IPL 59th Match Today. DC have made 1 change; bringing back Stoinis for Tom Curran. DC, have lost two games on the bounce and both agonisingly in the final over. Rabada's form is an area of concern for the last year's runners-up as the South African speedster has gone wicketless in his last two outings.

KKR are the in-form team. After winning just two (out of seven) games in the India leg, Morgan's men have scripted a stunning comeback here in UAE. They've been in this 'do-or-die' situation for quite some time and have come out triumphant on more than one occasion. The Knight Riders come into this match on the back of three successive wins, they have won all their games in Sharjah this season and have also beaten the Capitals at this venue. The last time these two sides met, KKR won by 3 wickets. DC were restricted to 127/9 and KKR chased it down in 18.2 overs, thanks to a 10-ball 21 from Narine.

