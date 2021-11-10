Mohammad Nabi re-signs with Melbourne Renegades for BBL 11

The 11th edition of Big Bash League is set to start from 5th December 2021. Defending champions Sydney Sixers will be up against Melbourne Stars in the first game of the season. With the season about to start, the teams have been finalizing their squads for the upcoming season. Melbourne Renegades have announced their final overseas signing of the season as Mohammad Nabi will return to Melbourne Renegades for the 5th consecutive Big Bash League campaign. After signing Reece Topley and Unmukt Chand, they have now finally revealed their final overseas signing. In BBL, Nabi has scalped 25 wickets with the ball, whereas he averages 28.41 with the bat.

A seasoned veteran who has played all around the globe. In T20 Blast, Nabi played for Northamptonshire this season, where he played for London Spirit in the Hundred. “It’s great to be linking up with the Renegades once again. Going into my fifth Big Bash campaign, I feel like part of their family,” Nabi said. “I hope we can win another title and give our fans something to smile about after such a difficult time for everyone. David Saker, head coach of Melbourne Renegades has also expressed his delight at Nabi’s return. “It’s great to have a player of Mohammad Nabi’s quality locked in for BBL|11,” David Saker said. “His record in the Big Bash speaks for itself and he brings a wealth of experience from playing in T20 tournaments around the world.” “He has the flexibility with both bat and ball to play various roles for our team. We’re looking forward to what he can bring this year.”

