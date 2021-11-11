Mumbai Police arrests Hyderabad techie for making rape threats to Virat Kohli's daughter

The Indian team's performance in the Twenty20 World Cup was disappointing. The Indian team's challenge ended in the Super-12 and the players had to face trolling on social media. But it reached a shocking level and a troll threatened to rape Virat Kohli's daughter.

Mumbai Police has taken initiative in this regard and has traced the threatening user through cyber cell. The accused is a 23-year-old software engineer. The Mumbai Police Cyber Cell identified the man as Ramnagesh Srinivas Akubathini and he is being brought to Mumbai, ANI quoted the Mumbai Police in a tweet.

The Delhi Women's Commission took action after a threat was made to Virat Kohli's daughter. The Delhi Women's Commission issued a notice to the police in this regard and demanded to find the person who commented on the matter. Kohli's manager also lodged an FIR with the police. After that, the Mumbai Police Cyber ​​Cell started searching for the person. Finally, the police managed to track down the account from which the threat was made on Wednesday and arrested a youth from Hyderabad. He was brought to Mumbai.

A tweet by now-deleted account @Criccrazyygirl issued a rape threat to a nine-month-old Vamika Kohli. The threat was issues after the Indian cricket team captain supported Mohammed Shami and called out religious discrimination, unequivocally. Some people could not digest the support, and resorted to online abuse. They targeted the couple and did not even spare Kohli's nine-month-old daughter, and issued rape threats.