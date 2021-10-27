"My playing days for South Africa are done": Chris Morris on T20 World Cup snub

Chris Morris said his playing days for South Africa may well be over and he is now only concentrating on domestic cricket and T20 leagues. The all-rounder said he is unlikely to announce an official retirement but he has made his stance clear to Cricket South Africa and the board is aware that he will no longer feature in international cricket for the Proteas. My playing days for South Africa are done. I am not one for announcing things and officially retiring and all of that. They know where I stand, I know where I stand, but my days are done for CSA, I think they know that,” Morris told Sportskeeda.

There hasn’t been an official retirement because that’s not how I am, but like I said, my international cricket days are done. I am focussing on domestic cricket and giving back to the team as much as I can. I was fortunate to represent South Africa in all 3 formats, I had an opportunity to represent my country," he added. Morris last featured in the recently concluded IPL where he represented Rajasthan Royals. The lanky pacer, has represented South Africa in 4 Tests, 42 ODIs and 23 T20Is. He last played for South Africa in July 2019 in the ODI World Cup in England. "If you had asked me the same question a few months ago, I would have given you a longer answer but right now I am content with my life and my career," he said. Morris' statement comes at a time when Cricket South Africa is already grappling with Quinton de Kock's stance of not taking the knee and going to the extent of making himself unavailable for selection in the T20 World Cup.