Never thought that I would get chance to play day-night Test, says Smriti Mandhana

India opening batter Smriti Mandhana on Thursday said that she never thought that she would be able to play a day-night Test.

India had locked horns against Australia in a pink-ball Test last month and the game ended as a draw. Rain played spoilsport on two days, but the Mithali Raj-led side was able to put Australia under pressure.

"Test matches are the best. I would not mind any Tests match whether it be in the day or night, great experience playing in the challenging conditions in England and Australia. Best thing was not to wake up early, jokes aside, we didn't get much time to get used to it we got only two days. I never thought that I would get a chance to play a Day and Night Test," Mandhana said during a Clubhouse session on 10 years of Red Bull Campus Cricket during which its first ever women's edition was announced.

"It was a dream come true to play day and night test match as an Indian player. We do not get much opportunity to be 80 not out overnight so it was a sleepless night for, and I had to restart the other day so it was a unique but a great experience," she added.

Australia and India settled for a draw as the time ran out on the final day in Carrara. Chasing 272 runs in the final session of the final day, Australia negotiated a draw despite losing two early wickets. India held command in the majority of the Test but that wasn't enough to force a result as rain on the first two days significantly reduced the number of overs bowled.

Smriti Mandhana with her maiden Test ton was awarded the Player of the Match.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor