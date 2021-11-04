NZ pacer Trent Boult unavailable for Test series against India, will play in T20Is

Dubai, Nov 4 New Zealand left-arm pacer Trent Boult has made himself unavailable for the upcoming two-match Test series against India. The reason behind Boult's and pace all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme's unavailability for the Tests against India has been due to the prospect of further time in bio-secure bubbles and Managed Isolation, said New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Thursday. Boult will leave for New Zealand after taking part in the three-match T20I series against India.

"Trent has already spent the best part of 60 days in hard-managed isolation this year, while Colin had been on the road since May until recently returning home from Pakistan. From talking to both players it was clear the best option for them was to be left out of this Test tour and for them to instead focus on being ready for the New Zealand home summer," said New Zealand coach Gary Stead in a statement.

This will be the first meeting between the two teams in the longest format of the game since the WTC final in June. The last time New Zealand toured India, they were beaten 3-0 in 2016. The Test series also marks the first meeting between the two teams in the longest format of the game since the WTC final in June. The first Test will be played in Kanpur from November 25 to 29 followed by the second Test in Mumbai from December 3 to 7.

The three T20Is are to be played in Jaipur (November 17), Ranchi (November 19) and Kolkata (November 21). The squad currently participating in the men's T20 World Cup will be the team for the T20I series against India.

The 20-member squad for the Test series against India includes regulars like captain Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls with a back-up in Will Young. Tom Blundell will take the wicketkeeping duties after BJ Watling retired from international cricket post victory in the inaugural World Test Championship final over India in Southampton in June this year.

In the spin bowling department, left-arm spinners Ajaz Patel and Mitchell Santner, off-spinner Will Somerville along with uncapped left-arm spin all-rounder Rachin Ravindra and wicketkeeper-batter Glenn Phillips, who provides part-time off-spin option, are present while Tim Southee, Neil Wagner and Kyle Jamieson provide the pace options.

"Touring India is one of the greatest experiences in cricket and I know our guys are really looking forward to the challenge. It's fair to say we're expecting spin-friendly conditions and it's great to have a range of options in this department. The success of our spinners on recent tours to the sub-continent has been encouraging and we hope they can once again feature prominently. It's really exciting to begin the second instalment of the WTC and we know there'll be an extra incentive for all the teams we play following our win in the inaugural competition," concluded Stead.

NZ squad for Tests: Kane Williamson (captain), Tom Blundell (wicketkeeper), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Will Somerville, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner and Will Young

NZ squad for T20Is: Kane Williamson (captain), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi and Tim Southee

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor