Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez opts out of Bangladesh T20Is

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday named an 18-player squad for the three T20Is against Bangladesh, which gets underway from November 19.

"Pakistan cricket selectors have named an 18-player squad for the three T20Is against Bangladesh, which will be played in Dhaka on 19, 20 and 22 November," PCB said in a statement.

The only change in the side that has qualified for the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2021 semifinals is of Mohammad Hafeez who, following discussions with Chief Selector Muhammad Wasim, has opted out so that younger batters can get opportunities to perform and gain international experience and exposure.

PCB said as such, an in-form Iftikhar Ahmed has been added to the middle-order that also includes Haider Ali and Khushdil Shah.

Pakistan squad for the two Tests, which will be played from November 26-30 and December 4-8 in Chittagong and Dhaka, respectively will be announced in due course.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board has retained the same team management that is presently in the United Arab Emirates, barring batting consultant Matthew Hayden who is not available due to prior commitments.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shoaib Malik and Usman Qadir

( With inputs from ANI )

