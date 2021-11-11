Pakistan vs Australia, 2nd Semi-Final: Australia win the toss and opt to bowl

Australia won the toss and opted to bowl against Pakistan in the 2nd semi final in Dubai. As expected, both sides are playing an unchanged side. The winner of this game will meet New Zealand in the summit clash at the same venue on Sunday, November 14.

While Australia finished second in Group 1, Pakistan, who now for sure that Mohammad Rizwan Shoaib Malik are fit to play, had won all their matches to finish first in Group 2. It will be a mammoth task for Finch and Co. to stop the unbeaten juggernaut of Pakistan. The toss has got a lot of flak during this T20 World Cup, and it's especially been the case in Dubai where only once has the team batting first won.