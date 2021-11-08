Pakistan, West Indies begin preparations for women's World Cup qualifier

Pakistan women's cricket team will start the final phase of their preparations for the ICC ODI World Cup qualifier when they will take on the West Indies in the first of the three ODIs on Monday.

Wicket-keeper batter Sidra Nawaz will lead the national side in the first match after the team management has decided to give Javeria Khan further time to gain match fitness.

Sidra Nawaz said it's a dream to lead Pakistan in the series and the side is ready to go on the field for the first ODI.

"We are very excited and looking forward to play West Indies at the National Stadium. We have missed playing in front of our home crowd and I am sure fans will be treated with quality action when the series begins tomorrow," said Sidra in a PCB release.

"This is a huge moment for me to be leading the national side in Pakistan. For any cricketer, it is nothing less than a dream to captain your country and I am very happy that I have gotten this opportunity," she added.

Ahead of their departure for Zimbabwe on 16 November, where they will compete to win one of the three spots to secure qualification for the ICC women's Cricket World Cup New Zealand 2022, the games ahead will serve as an opportunity for both sides to get the desired match practice.

Karachi's National Stadium will host West Indies women in the matches on Monday, November 11 and 14 following which both sides will travel to Zimbabwe for the ICC women's Cricket World Cup qualifier to be held from November 21 to December 5.

Meanwhile, Pakistan have also announced the 12-member squad for the first ODI, which is Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Zafar, Fatima Sana, Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz (captain and wicketkeeper).

( With inputs from ANI )

