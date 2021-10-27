Robel Hossain replaces injured Saifuddin in Bangladesh T20 World Cup squad

Bangladesh fast bowler Mohammad Saifuddin has been ruled out of the ongoing T20 World Cup with a back pain. The 24-year-old has been replaced in the 15-man-squad by senior fast bowler Rubel Hossain.According to a team official, Saifuddin complained of pain on the left side of his back after the last game against Sri Lanka. "We will understand the gravity of his injury after he returns back to Bangladesh but since he cannot make a comeback in the tournament we opted for a replacement," Rabeed Imam, senior manager media & communications of BCB, confirmed to Cricbuzz.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 has approved Rubel as a replacement player for Saifuddin in the Bangladesh squad. Having played 159 international matches including 28 T20Is, Robel is bound to bring his experience to the team’s strengths. In his 28 match T20Is career, Robel has picked up 28 wickets with an economy rate of 9.45. Bangladesh, which has had a poor start in Group 1, lost by five wickets to Sri Lanka after a decent batting performance. The team will now face England on Wednesday and it is a key game for the Bangladeshi side to remain in the tournament.