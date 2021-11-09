Rohit Sharma to lead team; Virat Kohli will not play in the first Test against New Zealand T20Is

The Indian squad for the Twenty20 and Test series against New Zealand will be announced in the next 24 hours. Virat Kohli played his last match as captain of the Twenty20 team against Namibia yesterday. It is now certain that the captaincy of the Twenty20 team will go to Rohit Sharma. Rohit will lead Team India in the series against New Zealand starting November 17. The senior players will be rested for a series of three three-match T20I and two Test matches. According to TOI, Virat will not play in the first Test.

In Virat's absence, Rohit will also lead the Test team. Ajinkya Rahane, who is struggling with form on the England tour, will retain the vice-captaincy of the Test team, while Lokesh Rahul (KL Rahul) is expected to be the vice-captain of the Twenty20 team. Twenty20 matches will be played in Jaipur, Ranchi and Kolkata, while Test matches will be played in Kanpur and Mumbai. The likes of Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin have been traveling since June and aren't expected to play against NZ in white-ball cricket.

Here is the full schedule of Team India in 2021 and 2022:

India vs New Zealand Schedule 2021

1st T20I – November 17, Jaipur

2nd T20I – November 19, Ranchi

3rd T20I – November 21, Kolkata

1st Test – November 25-29, Kanpur

2nd Test – December 3-7, Mumbai