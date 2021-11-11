Rohit Sharma to miss New Zealand Tests, Ajinkya Rahane to lead in Virat Kohli's absence

India’s T20 captain for the New Zealand series, Rohit Sharma, will not be available for the two-match Test series due to workload management. India will already be without Virat Kohli, Test and ODI captain, in the first red-ball game against the Kiwis. As per The Times of India, Rohit will be rested for the Test series against NZ, which kicks off on November 25. Since Virat Kohli will also be reportedly rested for the opening Test, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane will lead the team.

The report adds that Rohit was in contention to lead the team in the opening Test. But his workload will be managed. Rahane has been Team India's Test vice-captain since 2017 and has captained the side in 5 Tests. He has also led the Men in Blue in both formats. Another report in TOI also suggests that the likes of Rishabh Pant, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Shardul Thakur will be rested for the Test series. Wriddhiman Saha will be an automatic selection in the playing XI in Rishabh's absence. Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav will be making their comebacks while Hanuma Vihari will be in line to be in the playing XI. R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja will continue to lead the spin attack. The opening Test will be played in Kanpur while Mumbai will host the 2nd Test. Following the home series, Team India will leave for South Africa. The visitors will play 3 Tests, 3 ODIs and 4 T20Is there.