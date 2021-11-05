Sachin Tendulkar sends good wishes to Virat Kohli on his birthday

Former cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar wished Indian skipper Virat Kohli on his 33rd birthday.

Since, making his debut in 2008, Kohli has played 254 ODIs, 96 Tests, and 92 T20Is for the national side. He has several records in all the formats and is the only batter to have a 50-plus average in all three formats of the game at the same time.

The former cricketer took to his Twitter and posted a picture with Kohli.

"Many happy returns of the day @imVkohli. Wishing you a wonderful year ahead full of success, happiness and good health," tweeted Sachin Tendulkar.

With 70 international centuries, Kohli is third on the list only behind Sachin Tendulkar (100) and Ricky Ponting (71). The Indian captain has 23159, which is the seventh most in the list of all-time highest run-scorers in international cricket.

Earlier in the day, many cricketers like VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag, Ajinkya Rahane and others also showered heartfelt birthday wishes on Virat Kohli.

The Delhi-born batter is the most successful Indian skipper in Test cricket when it comes to the number of wins. Under his 65-match stint as captain, India have won 38 matches with remarkable Test series victories in foreign soils as well.

( With inputs from ANI )

